Demi Lovato Shares Photo of Herself in a Wedding Gown -- Is She Getting Ready To Walk Down the Aisle?
What are you trying to tell us, Demi Lovato?
The singer had fans in a frenzy after sharing a captionless photo of herself wearing a stunning wedding gown on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday.
Lovato is currently single after her split from MMA fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos earlier this year, leading Lovatics to guess that the photo was a teaser of the upcoming music video for "Tell Me You Love Me."
“TELL ME YOU LOVE ME VIDEO IS COMING!!!!” one fan wrote on Instagram, while others flocked to Twitter to express their excitement.
ET sat down with Lovato last month, when she got candid about her romantic life and revealed that why she's taking time to "find" herself.
"I think I found her, and I think I'm still finding her,” she explained. “And that's why I'm not diving into anything with anyone. I value my time by myself now, and I value my time with my friends. And I just have learned to really appreciate my me time and getting to know myself and learning to fall in love with myself before I fall in love with anyone else.”
However, Lovato remains friendly with several of her exes, including Wilmer Valderrama, whom she dated for six years before they broke up in 2016.
"You never know what's going to happen," she said of rekindling her flame with the actor. "I don't know what's going to happen."
See more in the video below.
