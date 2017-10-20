Demi Lovato Shares Topless Selfie After Bravely Opening Up About Her Struggle With an Eating Disorder
Demi Lovato shared a pretty revealing pic with her Instagram Story followers.
On Thursday night, the 25-year-old pop star snapped a selfie where she's seen topless with her acid wash overalls pulled down to her waist.
The sexy snap comes just days after Lovato posted a message about recovery over a before-and-after photo that showed just how far she's come in getting over her battle with bulimia.
“Recovery is possible,” she captioned the drastically different mirror selfies.
Lovato shared the images after being very open and honest in her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, about her issues with food. “When I feel lonely, my heart feels hungry and then I end up binging and I don’t know how to figure out how to be alone,” Lovato tells her manager in the doc. “One thing that I haven’t fully conquered is my eating disorder.”
She also admits to a nutritionist, “Food is still the biggest challenge in my life. It’s something that I’m constantly thinking about.”
Here's a look at Lovato's extremely personal documentary as well as her before-and-after photos: