Demi Lovato on Shocking Revelations From Her Documentary: ‘That’s the Type of Honesty People Need’ (Exclusive)

Demi Lovato is not holding back.

The 25-year-old singer sat down with ET's Keltie Knight to talk about her new YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, where she reveals some shocking truths about herself.

"I lay it out on the line and I'm very, very honest," she said. "When I share things with my fans, I want it to be honest and real, so I do. I share all that with them."

And Lovato knows the truth isn't always flattering. In the documentary, she admits directly to camera that she tried cocaine when she was just 17 years old, and she "loved it."