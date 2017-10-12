Demi Lovato on Shocking Revelations From Her Documentary: ‘That’s the Type of Honesty People Need’ (Exclusive)
Demi Lovato is not holding back.
The 25-year-old singer sat down with ET's Keltie Knight to talk about her new YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, where she reveals some shocking truths about herself.
"I lay it out on the line and I'm very, very honest," she said. "When I share things with my fans, I want it to be honest and real, so I do. I share all that with them."
And Lovato knows the truth isn't always flattering. In the documentary, she admits directly to camera that she tried cocaine when she was just 17 years old, and she "loved it."
RELATED: Demi Lovato Talks Punching a Dancer, Dating and Drugs in 'Simply Complicated' Trailer -- Watch!
"That's the type of honesty that people need to hear in order to protect themselves from possibly going down that road, because drugs and alcohol [are] so tempting," she said of the confession.
"There are times where you are faced with the choice of, 'Do I do this, or do I not do this?' and I want to prevent my fans from going through the things that I've been through," she added.
The "Sorry (Not Sorry)" songstress also shared the journey that lead her to seek treatment for her mental health and addictions.
RELATED: Demi Lovato Shares Details of Final Intervention Before Going to Rehab: 'I Had Hit Rock Bottom'
"I had a few moments in my life that I decided I wanted to change," she recalls. "I think when I went into treatment, I decided to talk about the reasons why I was in treatment, and that was when I was 18. When I was 19, I knew I had to get sober and so that was another pivotal moment."
Lovato also became a co-owner of CAST Centers in Los Angeles, the facility where she sought treatment in 2011.
"I just feel like I have a bigger purpose than just singing and I want to make sure I use what I have for good," she said.
RELATED: Demi Lovato Claps Back After Being Criticized for Not Disclosing Her Sexuality
"It's incredible," she added. "I actually get to co-facilitate some group classes and I feel kind of like a therapist at times and it's really cool I get to be hands on."
Self-care is important when it comes to mental health and sobriety, and in the doc, Lovato also reveals she's focusing on finding herself before committing to someone else in a relationship.
RELATED: Demi Lovato Opens Up About Single Life: ‘I’m Not Diving Into Anything With Anyone’ (Exclusive)
“Yeah, I think I found her, and I think I'm still finding her,” she told ET of herself. “And that's why I'm not diving into anything with anyone. I value my time by myself now, and I value my time with my friends. And I just have learned to really appreciate my me time and getting to know myself and learning to fall in love with myself before I fall in love with anyone else.”
Simply Complicated premieres Oct 17. on YouTube. For more from Lovato, watch the clip below