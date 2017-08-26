Demi Lovato Slays the National Anthem at Mayweather-McGregor Fight

ET caught up with the singer earlier this month, when she gushed about her upcoming performance -- and told us that she planned to celebrate her 25th birthday at the fight!

“That's all I've been looking forward to doing… ever since the fight was announced, I was like, I'm going to that fight. It's gonna be amazing and I can't wait to see who wins,” shared Lovato, who turned 25 on Aug. 20.

“I'll go with friends… yeah, that's what I think about when I think about my 25th birthday. I don't even have a party planned. I'm just thinking about the fight.”

