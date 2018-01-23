Demi Lovato Sports Daring Cleavage in Tiny Tube Top

Demi Lovato shows some skin!

The 25-year-old singer flashed some major cleavage as she jetted out of the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

Lovato was spotted wearing a low-cut, white crop top with high-waisted gray trousers, a tan jean jacket from Urban Outfitters, which she paired with black heels and hoop earrings. She protected herself from the cameras' flashes with black sunglasses and her dark locks were in an updo.

Last week, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer opened up on Twitter about her insecurities, telling fans that she gained a couple of pounds, but is accepting herself as she is.

"Feeling gross today at a photo shoot but I’m choosing to accept what I see because I love myself for who I am and your love and support gets me through moments like this," Lovato wrote. "If you’re struggling as well, don’t forget.. if I can do it, you can too!"

The former Disney star continued by telling her fans that she is no longer "depriving" herself of treats and that she is done with "food shaming myself."

Lovato has always been upfront about her eating disorders, body image struggles and addiction. In October, ET sat down with Lovato, where she expressed how important it is for her to share her story to be able to help others.

"That's the type of honesty that people need to hear in order to protect themselves from possibly going down that road, because drugs and alcohol [are] so tempting," she told ET. "There are times where you are faced with the choice of, 'Do I do this, or do I not do this?' and I want to prevent my fans from going through the things that I've been through.”

