Demi Lovato Sports Some Serious Cleavage in Sexy MTV EMAs Outfit: Pics!
Demi Lovato is not sorry about this fashion choice.
On Sunday, the 25-year-old singer hit the carpet for the MTV EMAs, in a sexy window pane-patterned suit, with high-waisted pants, an open jacket, and no shirt.
The daring look had Lovato showing off some serious cleavage.
Lovato has been open recently about embracing her sexuality.
“When I’m comfortable in my own skin I feel confident. And when I feel confident, I feel sexy. And when I feel sexy, watch out!” she said in her recent YouTube documentary Simply Complicated.
She also revealed more in the documentary about her ongoing battle with an eating disorder. For more on her road to recovery and body confidence, watch the video below.