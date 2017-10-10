Demi Lovato Tears Up in Emotional 'Simply Complicated' Trailer, Recalls Past Drug Abuse and Punching a Dancer

Demi Lovato has, for years, been remarkably open about her past... even when it hurts.

In the trailer for Simply Complicated -- an upcoming YouTube documentary exploring her rise and troubles as an artist -- the 24-year-old singer candidly addresses some of the most painful parts of her struggles with mental health, including past drug abuse, and an incident where, at her lowest, she punched a back-up dancer in the face on a plane.

"One thing I'll never stop doing is being honest," she says, on being nervous to discuss her past. "I was not easy to work with."

