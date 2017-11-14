Demi Lovato Teases Sultry Spanish Song 'Echame La Culpa' Featuring Luis Fonsi -- Listen!
Demi Lovato is heating things up!
On Tuesday, the 25-year-old singer teased a snippet of her upcoming Spanish-language collaboration, "Echame La Culpa," featuring Luis Fonsi.
"November 17th 😏 @luisfonsi," Lovato captioned the clip.
"No me conociste nunca de verdad/ Ya se fue la magia que te enamoró/ Y es que no quisiera estar en tu lugar/ Porque tu error solo fue conocerme," Lovato sings in Spanish, which translates to: "You never really knew me/ the magic that made us fall in love is already gone/ and I wouldn’t want to be in your place because your only mistake was meeting me."
Fonsi also shared the good news on his social media, posting a pic of himself on a bed with the single's title on a pillow.
Lovato and Fonsi had previously teased a collaboration on Instagram. On Oct. 21, both artists shared snaps from a music video shoot, and last week Lovato posted a picture of the two together in the studio.
Lovato is scheduled to perform this Sunday at the 2017 American Music Awards. Meanwhile, Fonsi will take the stage at the 2017 Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday.
On Monday, Fonsi shared a picture from Las Vegas on his Instagram Stories that included his and Lovato's name on a screen. Could it be that the duo will be debuting their new single at Latin GRAMMY?
We'll have to wait and see.
