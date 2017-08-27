Demi Lovato Turns Heads In a Sexy, Sheer Lace Number at the MTV VMAs -- See Her Racy Look!
"Sorry Not Sorry" -- Demi Lovato isn't afraid to show a little skin!
The 25-year-old singer certainly wasn't shy while arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.
Lovato followed up the cleavage-baring ensemble she wore while singing the National Anthem at the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight on Saturday with an even racier look. The former Disney star put it all out there in a sheer, lacy black top and glittery harem pants by Zuhair Murad and jewels by Messika.
ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Lovato on the red carpet, where she confessed that she's "not playing with children" in her sexy ensemble.
"I'm free to the wind," she said. "I feel very comfortable. These pants are very comfy. The shirt's very comfy too."
Both of Lovato's headline-making looks this weekend were put together by her stylist, Law Roach. "We talk about all of it. We talk about what I feel comfortable in. We talk about the direction that I want to go with fashion and how I want to express myself," she shared.
"It's all about rock and roll. It's all about music. Demi is looking great. She's feeling sexy," Roach later told ET. "I never really get to play a lot, but at the VMAs, you can really play."
The brunette beauty will be performing her new song, "Sorry Not Sorry" at the show on Sunday, but couldn't help but gush about her performance at Saturday's fight.
"It was amazing. It was a dream come true," she raved. "I'm such a fight fan... It was a great fight."
