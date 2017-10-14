Demi Lovato's 'Hallelujah' Performance at 'Somos Una Vos' Will Give You Chills -- Watch!
Demi Lovato is the kind of singer that's so good, you get goosebumps.
The Tell Me You Love Me singer unleashed her powerful voice at the Somos Una Vos benefit for disaster relief, performing a haunting rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," and it really must be heard.
Watch and listen below.
MORE: Demi Lovato on Shocking Revelations From Her Documentary
Good gosh...
Lovato's performance at the star-studded relief effort for the disaster affected regions of Puerto Rico, Texas, Florida and more earned much praise on social media, including from Ellen DeGeneres, who shared a video from the event, writing, "Incredible. I hope you're watching."
MORE: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Talk Teaming Up for Benefit Concert: 'We Compliment Each Other' (Exclusive)
For more information and/or to donate to the Somos Una Vos disaster relief effort, visit somosunavoz.com.
Watch the video below for what Lovato shared about embracing honesty for her new documentary, Simply Complicated.