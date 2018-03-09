Demi Moore Hopes Her Charity Work Inspires Her Daughters to Be 'Powerful Young Women' (Exclusive)

Demi Moore hopes to be an inspiration to all, especially her kids.

ET caught up with the 55-year-old actress and philanthropist in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, where she was being honored by Visionary Women for her dedicated work in fighting human trafficking with her non-profit organization, Thorn.

"I am so grateful and honored to be a part of their family, and to have Thorn under their umbrella of support," Moore told ET's Nancy O'Dell of Visionary Women, which helps support women's rights. "It's the collective that makes the difference, and it's time for women to not fight, but just to unite."

Moore also told us that the three daughters she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis couldn't be more proud of the work she's done thus far. She can only hope that Rumer, 29, Scout, 26, and Tallulah, 24, will follow in her footsteps.

"So much of everything I do is really for them," she explained. "I hope through my actions and how I live, one creates a clearer path for them. And that it inspires them to be the beautiful, powerful, young women that they are."

Spending decades of her life in the spotlight, Moore has already paved the way for plenty of women in the film industry. In 1996, for example, she became the highest-paid actress ever for a single movie role, receiving $12.5 million for playing Erin Grant in Striptease.

"I think throughout my life, when I've come up against what is a perceived limitation, usually the question that's kind of proceeded, my response or actions is, 'Why not?'" the brunette beauty explained. "There is always a why. For me, it's like, 'Why? Why shouldn't it be that way?'"

