Destiny's Child Alum Michelle Williams Shows Off Her New Boyfriend -- and He Already Has Beyonce's Approval!
Meet Michelle Williams' new "bae," Chad Johnson!
The former Destiny's Child singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she's dating Johnson -- and it looks like he already has the stamp of approval from her crew!
"#MadeInAmerica ❤️ 📷: @kodaklens This weekend was incredible," Williams captioned a snap of herself and Johnson cuddling up on the "Rocky steps" in Philadelphia. "I hate the word bae but now that I have one..... @chadjohnson77!! ❤️."
Though Tuesday was the first time Williams called Johnson her "bae," the two haven't been shy about showing PDA on social media over the last few months, sharing several pics from their vacation in July.
The couple definitely looks like the real deal, as Johnson has already won over Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson -- and Queen Bey herself.
Johnson and Williams were right by Bey's side as she celebrated her birthday with a "Happy Birthday" serenade from the crowd during JAY-Z's set at the Made in America Festival on Sunday.
