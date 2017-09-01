This 'Devil Wears Prada' Deleted Scene Has Fans Freaking Out That It Would've Changed Entire Movie
This deleted scene from The Devil Wears Prada will have you looking at Meryl Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, in a whole new light.
Earlier this week, BuzzFeed's Spencer Althouse shared the cut scene from the beloved 2006 movie, tweeting: "I'm just seeing this deleted scene from The Devil Wears Prada for the first time, and honestly it changed the whole movie for me."
The scene takes place when Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is begrudgingly fulfilling her duties as second assistant to Miranda, editor-in-chief of the fictional magazine Runway, by helping her remember names of guests at a fancy event.
Fans may remember in the movie when Andy rises to the occasion and remembers a name when Emily (Emily Blunt) cannot, but in this instance, Andy covers for Miranda after her husband shows up a little drunk to the soiree. When Andy saves the day by starting a conversation with a high-profile guest and breaking up the awkwardness, Miranda validates her by mouthing the words, "Thank you."
"Whole. Other. Film.," one fan tweeted in response to the deleted scene.
Other Devil Wears Prada enthusiasts seem to agree, and were pleased that the moment didn't make it into the movie.
"Thank You does not exist in Miranda Priestly's vocabulary!" one fan wrote.
"Miranda would NEVER do that. That 'thank you' is so out-of-character! Thanks for snipping that out," read another reaction.
At least the styles were still on point in this deleted scene! Last year marked the 10th anniversary of The Devil Wears Prada, and ET looked back at the iconic styles in the film.
