Diana Ross Honored With the Lifetime Achievement Award at 2017 AMAs -- But Her Grandkids Steal the Show!

ET caught up with Ross' daughter and the ceremony's host, Tracee Ellis Ross, at rehearsals earlier this week, where she raved about her mother's legacy.

"My mom is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award so there's a lot of nostalgia this evening and a lot of excitement," the Black-ish star shared. "It's the perfect way to kind of put a bow on the 45th anniversary. A little tidbit: I don't know if people know this but the first award that was given out at the first American Music Awards was received by my mother 45 years ago."

"My mom's career spans many decades and her hits span a good 30, 40 years," she continued. "It was like decades of hits and she is one of those performers and artists that have become part of the soundtrack of our lives across the world. Not just in this country, both in terms of the music and the style that she brought, and being a groundbreaker and a trailblazer, in terms of a career that hadn't existed before as a black woman… If there's anyone deserving of this moment it's her, and the fact that [it's] my mom puts a little cherry on top."