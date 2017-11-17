Diana Ross Honored With the Lifetime Achievement Award at 2017 AMAs -- But Her Grandkids Steal the Show!
Diana Ross is a legend among legends!
The 73-year-old singer was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday, closing out the show with a memorable speech and performance.
Dazzling in a black dress with matching silk gloves and a gorgeous statement necklace, the music icon took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles following a pre-taped message from Barack and Michelle Obama, and a few sweet words from her 29-year-old son, Evan Ross.
"This is the family. We love you so much, so very much," she gushed while accepting the prestigious accolade with her family by her side. "This is all about love. This says it all, this is my family and I'm sending love out there to all of you.
"I really love being here," she continued, "and I feel so humbled by this. I love you all. I think you know that. Thank you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you."
The former Supreme also gave a riveting and rare medley performance, singing some of her greatest hits, including "I'm Coming Out," "Take Me Higher," "Ease On Down the Road #1" and "The Best Years of My Life."
Towards the end of her performance, she surprised the crowd by pulling a few of her grandbabies onstage, including 2-year-old Jagger, whom Evan shares with his wife, Ashlee Simpson.
Needless to say, they stole the show!
Ross attended the first American Music Awards ceremony in 1974 and was the first recipient of an AMA 45 years ago. She also hosted the show in 1986 and 1987 and presented the first Dick Clark Award for Excellence in 2014 to Taylor Swift.
ET caught up with Ross' daughter and the ceremony's host, Tracee Ellis Ross, at rehearsals earlier this week, where she raved about her mother's legacy.
"My mom is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award so there's a lot of nostalgia this evening and a lot of excitement," the Black-ish star shared. "It's the perfect way to kind of put a bow on the 45th anniversary. A little tidbit: I don't know if people know this but the first award that was given out at the first American Music Awards was received by my mother 45 years ago."
"My mom's career spans many decades and her hits span a good 30, 40 years," she continued. "It was like decades of hits and she is one of those performers and artists that have become part of the soundtrack of our lives across the world. Not just in this country, both in terms of the music and the style that she brought, and being a groundbreaker and a trailblazer, in terms of a career that hadn't existed before as a black woman… If there's anyone deserving of this moment it's her, and the fact that [it's] my mom puts a little cherry on top."
