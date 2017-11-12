Diana Ross Is Making Her Return to Las Vegas -- Get the Details on Her New Show Dates! (Exclusive)
Living legend Diana Ross is making her return to Las Vegas in 2018!
The iconic singer will take the stage at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas for a limited engagement in February 2018, presenting nine additional performances of her celebrated production, Diana Ross: Endless Memories.
Ross also announced on Instagram earlier this month that she is releasing another album titled Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection on Nov. 17.
"I send this special gift to you all," the "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" singer wrote in the caption for the announcement, accompanied by a gorgeous throwback photo of the star. "This collection of songs is from my heart to yours and I send my love and thanks and appreciation to you for my joyous amazing journey, it's so much fun."
Ross is also set to receive the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement on Nov. 19.
The official dates for Ross' performances in Las Vegas are Feb. 7, 9-10, 14, 16-17, 21 and 23-24. Tickets can be purchased here, and go on sale Friday, Nov. 17.
