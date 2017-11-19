Diana Ross Poses With Her Kids and Grandkids For Epic Family Photo at American Music Awards!
It's a big night for the Ross family!
Diana Ross is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at Sunday night's American Music Awards, while her daughter, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, is hosting, so it only makes sense that the red carpet would be a whole family affair.
Diana brought a deep roster of kids and grandkids out, including Tracee and Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, along with the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow, and Bronx Mowgli Wentz, Ashlee's son from her marriage to Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz. Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Ross Naess, Kimberly Ryan, Callaway Lane and Chudney Ross also took part in the big family picture.
Check it out below.
That's a whole lot of Rosses!
Of course, the 73-year-old music icon did make sure to get a snap with just her youngest grandchild, Jagger, for good (and adorable) measure.
Surely, the family will also be on hand backstage to cheer on Tracee and congratulate Diana after her Lifetime Achievement honor!
The American Music Awards air from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
