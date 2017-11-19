Diana Ross Poses With Her Kids and Grandkids For Epic Family Photo at American Music Awards!

It's a big night for the Ross family!

Diana Ross is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at Sunday night's American Music Awards, while her daughter, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, is hosting, so it only makes sense that the red carpet would be a whole family affair.

Diana brought a deep roster of kids and grandkids out, including Tracee and Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, along with the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow, and Bronx Mowgli Wentz, Ashlee's son from her marriage to Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz. Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Ross Naess, Kimberly Ryan, Callaway Lane and Chudney Ross also took part in the big family picture.

Check it out below.