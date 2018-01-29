Diane Keaton Defends 'Friend' Woody Allen Over Sexual Abuse Claim

Diane Keaton is defending Woody Allen as he continues to deal with a sexual abuse accusation from his daughter, Dylan Farrow.

The 72-year-old actress took to Twitter on Monday to speak out about the allegation against Allen, a longtime friend with whom she has worked on several films.

Dylan -- whose mother is actress Mia Farrow -- has long alleged that Allen molested her when she was seven years old. Allen, who has never been charged with a crime regarding the alleged incident, has repeatedly denied the claims made by his daughter. The allegation has found new light amid the recent #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.



“Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” Keaton tweeted. “It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minutes interview from 1992 and see what you think.”

Keaton then posted a clip of the old interview, in which Allen discussed Dylan’s allegations against him.

“A gigantic industry has been built on a total non-event. And when I say total non-event, I mean total non-event,” Allen said. “It wasn’t as if I tickled my daughter or something and much has been exaggerated.”

“I went up and played with the kids, read them stories, did my usual thing, played out on the lawn and had a wonderful time with them, and out of this has grown lawyers and psychologists and district attorneys and private investigators,” he continued. “It’s a multimillion-dollar industry that has sprouted up over a total non-event.”

During the interview, Allen also said it would have been “illogical” for him to act inappropriately towards his daughter during a visit at the height of a “very bitter, acrimonious custody fight,” in a “house full of enemies.”



“Mia was so enraged at me and she had gotten all the kids to be angry at me, [so it’s illogical] I’m going to drive up there and suddenly, on visitation, pick this moment in my life to become a child molester,” Allen said. “If I wanted to be a child molester, I had many opportunities in the past. I could have quietly made a custody settlement with Mia and done it in the future. It’s so insane.”

Allen suggested that Dylan may have been “coached,” by Farrow to “tell the story,” and claimed that Farrow had called him several weeks before the alleged incident saying, “I have something very nasty planned for you.”

Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think. https://t.co/QVQIUxImB1 — Diane Keaton (@Diane_Keaton) January 29, 2018

Earlier this month, Dylan gave her first television interview to CBS This Morning, in which she responded to her father’s suggestion that she was brainwashed by her mother.

"What I don't understand is how is this crazy story of me being brainwashed and coached more believable than what I'm saying about being sexually assaulted by my father?" Dylan said.

Allen responded with a new statement, released after Dylan’s interview aired.

"Even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time's Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn't make it any more true today than it was in the past,” he said. “I never molested my daughter -- as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago."

See more on the allegation against Allen below.

