Diane Keaton Didn't Recognize Chris Martin in Person -- But She Thought He Was 'Gorgeous'

Diane Keaton was pretty star struck at Ellen DeGeneres 60th birthday party earlier this month.

The 72-year-old actress appears on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Showand admits that she was taken aback upon spotting Chris Martin at the soiree.

"He was with Dakota [Johnson], right. They're a couple," Keaton begins. "So, what I'm saying is, he's gorgeous. That face got better with time."

The Oscar winner further confesses that she didn't even know who Martin was upon seeing him at the party. "I didn't know who he was but I saw him and I noticed that he was gorgeous," she says of the 40-year-old Coldplay frontman. "How about that? How could I not have known it was him?"

Keaton was also excited to see Pink at the birthday bash. "I couldn't believe it was Pink," she recalls. "This person is just so down-to-earth. She couldn't be a greater gal, besides the fact that she's a genius. I mean, the head with the voice. How about that voice?"

Commenting on how thrilled DeGeneres looked to be at her party, the Annie Hall star accidentally curses when she exclaims, "You looked so f**king happy!"

While Keaton knows Martin's girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, she admits that she does not plan on seeing the 28-year-old actress' erotic movie, Fifty Shades Freed. When DeGeneres insists that she might like it, Keaton responds, "I don't know about that 'cause the things that go on there."

When asked if she finds Johnson's Fifty Shades co-star, Jamie Dornan, attractive, the actress adds, "He's a very nice looking man."

DeGeneres' birthday party isn't the only time Keaton has fangirled over a celebrity. Check out when she met Justin Bieber:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Makes Her Cry With 60th Birthday Gift

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Look Flawless at Ellen DeGeneres' Star-Studded Bday Bash: Pics!

David Spade Got So High He Confused Ellen DeGeneres for Justin Bieber at Her Birthday Party

Related Gallery