Diane Kruger Cozies Up to Norman Reedus, Takes Silly Selfies at the US Open: Pics!

The two originally met on the set of the 2015 flick Sky, when Kruger was still dating Joshua Jackson. Kruger and Jackson split after a decade together in July 2016.

In December 2016, Kruger and Reedus sparked romance rumors when the actress attended the Walking Dead star’s photography exhibit in Paris.

While Kruger and Jackson have remained friends, the Dawson’s Creek alum did open up to Ellen DeGeneres last December about the struggles he faced reentering the dating world after a decade away.