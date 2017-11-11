Diane Kruger Dazzles in Stylish Two Piece Ensemble at AFI Fest -- See Her Look!
Diane Kruger dressed to impress!
The 41-year-old actress stepped out to attend the screening of her new movie, In The Face, at the 2017 AFI Fest in Hollywood on Friday.
The blonde beauty dazzled in a N°21 crimson floral crop top, which featured thick straps and pink bows.
Kruger paired the midriff-showing top with a black pencil skirt with silver sequin detailing from the same designer. She completed the chic look with black single-strap Jimmy Choo heels and Neil Lane jewelry.
Her short blonde locks were tousled and her fresh-faced makeup was finished with a raspberry-tinted lipstick.
Last month, The Infiltrator star was spotted cozying up with Norman Reedus at the men's US Open. The rumored couple looked cozy, laughing in the stands and even snapping a silly selfie.
This isn't the first time they've been seen together. Kruger and The Walking Dead actor packed on some serious PDA in New York City in March.
