Dick Gregory, Stand-Up Comedian and Activist, Dies at 84

On Aug. 17, Christian shared an update on his father's health, writing that Gregory remained hospitalized "with a serious but stable medical condition."

"After feeling ill last Wednesday (August 9th) Mr. Gregory was taken to the hospital," Christian shared on Facebook. "He was evaluated, treated and released. Showing only minimal improvement we returned him to the hospital Saturday (August 12) he was evaluated and admitted. Balancing a fine line between privacy and his friends and fans (who are his extended family) right to know. We have and will always gladly and freely share this gift with the world."

"When it comes to sickness and disease one's age is highly significant. There is no such thing as a 'simple' condition," he continued. "In advanced age a simple cold or a simple infection could be catastrophic. At soon to be chronologically 85, my father's true age far exceeds that. A life well-lived but heavily sacrificed, has definitively taken its toll. Laughter is truly good medicine. I've watched my father for a lifetime heal the world. Today he is in need of your healing. We are truly grateful for the phenomenal care he has been receiving. My family and I remain thankful for all of the prayers, positive thoughts, messages and good energy."