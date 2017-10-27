Did Brandi Glanville Just Slam LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian With Her Halloween Costume?

Brandi Glanville might have just taken inspiration from LeAnn Rimes -- but not in a good way.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Friday to share a pic of the Halloween costumes she and her boyfriend, Donald “DJ” Friese , wore to a party with the theme “celebrity scandal couples.”

Glanville donned a black crop top, denim overalls and a cowgirl hat at the party, accessorizing her look with a beer up, while Friese wore a black shirt and gray pants.

“Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are 😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😆😂” Glanville captioned the pic of their Halloween looks.