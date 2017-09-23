Did Travis Scott rap about getting Kylie Jenner pregnant? Fans sure think so!

Since news broke on Friday that the couple is expecting their first child together, the 25-year-old rapper’s fans have been dissecting his explicit lyrics from SZA’s “Love Galore.”

The track was released in April, right around the time he and the Life of Kylie star began dating, and in his verse he talks about impregnating a woman.

“You say, ‘La Flame, keep makin' fire’ (ooh)/ Let me c** inside ya, let me plant that seed inside ya (ooh),” raps Scott, which has fans thinking that he’s referencing Jenner.