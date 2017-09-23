Did Travis Scott Rap About Getting Kylie Jenner Pregnant?
Did Travis Scott rap about getting Kylie Jenner pregnant? Fans sure think so!
Since news broke on Friday that the couple is expecting their first child together, the 25-year-old rapper’s fans have been dissecting his explicit lyrics from SZA’s “Love Galore.”
The track was released in April, right around the time he and the Life of Kylie star began dating, and in his verse he talks about impregnating a woman.
“You say, ‘La Flame, keep makin' fire’ (ooh)/ Let me c** inside ya, let me plant that seed inside ya (ooh),” raps Scott, which has fans thinking that he’s referencing Jenner.
EXCLUSIVE: Travis Scott Seen Partying With Scott Disick in Miami Amid Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News
"Travis Scott took his verse on Love Galore and made it a true story," one Twitter user commented. See what other fans tweeted below.
RELATED: Meet Travis Scott: From Kanye West's Protege to Father of Kylie Jenner's Baby
Hours after the news broke that the couple was expecting, the "Butterfly Effect" rapper made an appearance at at LIV nightclub at the Fontainebleau in Miami with Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick.
A source told ET on Friday that the 20-year-old makeup mogul “always wanted to be a young mom.”
"She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies! She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga's kid,” the source said.
The "baby will be very well cared for and so loved," the source added. "Kylie is excited that her baby will have cousins close to her age too!"
See more in the video below.