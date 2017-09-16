Diddy Shares Photo of Barack Obama Meeting: 'Shout Out to the King'
Sean "Diddy" Combs had a great time reuniting with Barack Obama.
The hip-hop artist and business mogul took to Instagram on Friday to share a pic of himself with the former president in a business meeting.
"This week was a great week. Shout out to the king @barackobama!!! #blackexcellence," Diddy captioned the shot.
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Wahlberg and Diddy on Their Competitive Bromance
Earlier this week, Diddy was among the star-studded crowd who raised money for Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey, a one-hour telethon to raise money for those affected by the tragic Texas storm.
ET caught up with the rapper and longtime friend Mark Wahlberg in August, where they dished on their competitive bromance and how they don't pull any punches -- in or out of the ring.
