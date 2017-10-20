Diego Boneta on Hosting Latin AMAs 2017: “I’m a Bit Nervous” (Exclusive)

Diego Boneta is hosting the 2017 Latin American Music Awards! Because, let’s be honest, Ryan Seacrest and James Corden can’t host every awards show.

“It’s my first time hosting anything, period!” Boneta tells ET about booking the gig, before admitting, “I'm a bit nervous, but at the same time, it's the good nerves.”

Hopefully, the nerves wear off before Boneta hits the stage as the third annual Latin AMAs go live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood later this month. Boneta will be joined in his emcee duties by singer and actress Becky G, who will also be performing on the show, as part of a lineup that features international superstars like Pitbull, Fifth Harmony, Prince Royce and Camila Cabello.



“We’ve met before, so it’s cool to be doing this with someone I already know and we’ll have a blast,” he says of his co-host.