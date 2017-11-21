Director Dee Rees Stakes Her Claim With ‘Mudbound’ (Exclusive)

Starring Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Mary J. Blige and Jason Mitchell, the Netflix film shows the interconnected lives of a black family (the Jacksons) and a white family (the McAllans) living and working on the same farmland as both see relatives return home from the war. Rees says it’s the layers of citizenship, posttraumatic stress disorder, feelings of being disinherited, and differences in race, economy and hierarchy that will resonate with people. “I wanted to bring balance to these two families and I saw it more as a dark mirror of each other,” she says, crediting her actors for embodying these hardened and layered characters so deftly during a 26-day shoot on location in Louisiana.

Known as a two-take director (“I like to move quickly,” she says matter-of-factly), Rees first earned critical acclaim and adoration for her intimate 2011 debut, Pariah, which tells the coming-of-age story (and sexual awakening) of a teenage African American girl living in Brooklyn. The film, which parallels Rees’ own experiences and identifying as a lesbian, earned the director a Gotham Award and a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.