Director James Toback Accused of Sexual Harassment By Over 30 Women

Writer/director James Toback, best known for movies like Bugsy, Two Girls and A Guy, and Black & White, is being accused by multiple women of sexual harassment over a 22 year period.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Toback is being accused by 38 women -- 31 of whom went on record with the paper -- describing an alleged pattern of intimidation and inappropriate behavior, including lewd comments and touching.

Toback, 72, denied the allegations to the Times, and said he either had never met or or barely recalled meeting the women making the claims. He also indicated that it was "biologically impossible" for him to engage in the behavior he is accused of due to health issues, including diabetes and a heart condition that required medication.