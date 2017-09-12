EXCLUSIVE: Director Liza Johnson on Directing ‘AHS: Cult’ Episode 2 and Reuniting With Evan Peters

“One day they called me and they had already talked to Evan, and I think that they called him and were like, ‘Is she going to be OK?’” Johnson recalls of landing Feud. “So then I was really excited to work on Horror Story because I love Evan.” Sadly, their reunion was brief, since he only has one scene in her episode, but the director says, “a little bit of Evan is better than no Evan at all.”

This season of American Horror Story is also notable for its increased number of female directors. For the second season in a row, at least half of the episodes are helmed by women, making good on Murphy and FX’s initiative to hire at least 50 percent female directors. “Normally you have to bring in the National Guard for that kind of stuff,” Johnson says of FX, a workplace that “has voluntarily desegregated itself.” The network took “this dare,” she notes, and “I think that’s kind of amazing.”

The benefit, Johnson says, is that more female directors are given the opportunity to work in TV for the first time. And now that she has two episodes of TV behind her, as well as a brief entry into horror, she feels that she has the ability to do more than she did a few years ago. “I'm really grateful for that because it's such an exciting time for television,” Johnson says.