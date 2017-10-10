Disney Alum Tiffany Thornton Slams Critics Who Say She Remarried Too Soon After Her First Husband's Death

"This. This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love," she wrote to accompany a pic of herself and Capaci. "The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not. But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways."

Thornton -- who has two sons, 5-year-old Kenneth and 3-year-old Bentley, from her previous marriage -- goes on to admit that she "was a mess" during her wedding over the weekend. "I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys," she continued. "I thought of Chris's amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives. How happy they are for the boys and I and how much they already love Josiah."