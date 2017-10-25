Disney Channel to Air First Gay Storyline on Season Premiere of 'Andi Mack'

While gay characters have previously appeared on Disney Channel on shows like Good Luck Charlie and Doc McStuffins, the storyline of a young character realizing that he or she is gay is a first for the network.

Disney Channel and Minsky both worked with child development experts in formulating the premiere's arc. The episode was also pre-screened for several organizations, like Common Sense Media, GLAAD and PFLAG.

"With more and more young people coming out as LGBTQ, Andi Mack is reflecting the lives and lived experiences of so many LGBTQ youth around the country," GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told THR. "Television reflects the real-life world, and today that includes LGBTQ youth who deserve to see their lives depicted on their favorite shows. Disney has been a leader in LGBTQ inclusion, and there are so many young people who will be excited to see Cyrus' story unfold."

"Sharing one's innermost self can be challenging, and to do so as an adolescent can be particularly so, especially when in the midst of figuring it out for yourself. Coming out requires honest self-reflection, no small amount of bravery and a safe place with at least one trusted person -- a friend, a parent, a teacher -- who can hold your confidence ... and your heart," added PFLAG executive director Dr. Jaime M. Grant. "Andi Mack's creative team captures this moment of revelation with such thought, care and authenticity; it will be a memory moment for some, and a teachable moment for many."