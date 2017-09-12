Disney Star Mollee Gray Marries Jeka Jane In Beautiful Outdoor Ceremony: See the Stunning Wedding Photos!

The 26-year-old actress, who is known for her role in Teen Beach Movie 1 and 2 and her stint on So You Think You Can Dance, tied the knot at The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa, sharing the photos on Instagram on Monday.

“Thank you to everyone who made our special day so beautiful! I couldn't be any happier in this moment. So grateful and so proud to be @jekajane 's wife. #HERsband & #Wife #Mrs #photographybymonique,” Gray captioned a photo of herself and her wife posing in a field.