Disney Star Mollee Gray Marries Jeka Jane In Beautiful Outdoor Ceremony: See the Stunning Wedding Photos!
Beautiful brides! Disney star Mollee Gray shared photos from her stunning wedding to choreographer Jeka Jane with her fans on social media.
The 26-year-old actress, who is known for her role in Teen Beach Movie 1 and 2 and her stint on So You Think You Can Dance, tied the knot at The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa, sharing the photos on Instagram on Monday.
“Thank you to everyone who made our special day so beautiful! I couldn't be any happier in this moment. So grateful and so proud to be @jekajane 's wife. #HERsband & #Wife #Mrs #photographybymonique,” Gray captioned a photo of herself and her wife posing in a field.
For the big day, Gray wore a stunning princess gown with a lengthy veil, while Jane donned a chic white suit.
Gray also shared a photo of her now-wife watching her entrance in tears, writing, “The moment she saw me come down the aisle. #photographybymonique.”
Jane was also thrilled to post photos from the beautiful ceremony and reception. She shared one to Instagram of herself kissing Gray on the dance floor, writing, “I'm still trying to process everything. There are no words to describe the feeling. I love every single person in that room. Thank you for helping making our special day, as magical as it was. I'm excited to start this next chapter in our lives. #HERsband & #wife.”
The couple got engaged in April 2016.
