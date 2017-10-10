Disney Star Tiffany Thornton Slams Critics Who Say She Remarried Too Soon After Her First Husband's Death
Tiffany Thornton found herself defending her marriage to Gospel Light Church worship pastor Josiah Capaci after tying the knot on Saturday.
After sharing several photos from her wedding, the former star of Disney's Sonny With a Chance then posted another image to Instagram with a caption addressing those criticizing her for remarrying less than two years after the death of her first husband, Chris Carney.
"This. This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love," she wrote to accompany a pic of herself and Capaci. "The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not. But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways."
Thornton -- who has two sons, 5-year-old Kenneth and 3-year-old Bentley, from her previous marriage -- goes on to admit that she "was a mess" during her wedding over the weekend. "I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys," she continued. "I thought of Chris's amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives. How happy they are for the boys and I and how much they already love Josiah."
Thornton further insisted that it was not her "choice to fall in love so quickly after Chris passed."
"I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy," she explained.
She also responded to commenters who slammed one of her previous captions which read: "You are the greatest thing that's ever happened to me. I'll love you forever."
"When I say 'Jo is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me' that in no way indicates that I didn't love my first husband with all that I had," she noted. "How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. It doesn't make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers. I will always love Chris and Jo knows that. And I will always love Jo."
Thornton concluded: "The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life. I don't have to share one bucket of love with the special people in my life."
It will be two years on Dec. 4, 2015, that Carney, star of the MTV reality show twentyfourseven, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. Highway 70 East approximately six miles east of Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was 35.