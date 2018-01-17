DJ Khaled Addresses 'Top Secret' Jennifer Lopez-Cardi B Collaboration Rumors (Exclusive)

DJ Khaled isn't going to give us everything we want to know about the upcoming J.Lo and Cardi B's collab.

ET's Sophie Schillaci caught up with the music producer on the set of The Four last week, where he opened up about the highly anticipated project.

"Everything's top secret, [but] I can tell you this: J.Lo's got some new music coming," he teased. "I want to thank J.Lo for letting me be one of the producers amongst other great ones, and a feature on the record. I'm grateful."



The 42-year-old producer also reiterated how proud he is of Cardi and all that she's accomplished already.

"Cardi B man, she's doing her thing. God bless her," he said. "To get in the game, these are the rewards and the accomplishments that we all work hard for, [like] her Hot 100s. I remember getting my first Hot 100 No. 1. I know the feeling. I know how exciting that is. It's a drive to make you keep going more and more and more and more."

"Nothing but love for Cardi B and all the new artists out there doing their thing," he added.

Khaled also has a lot of admiration for Demi Lovato, whom he'll head off on tour with next month. "She's great. I love her story, meaning, it's inspiring. It's a blessing that she called me and gave me the opportunity to hit the stage with her," he said, adding that their show is going to be "like New Year's Eve every night." "I got a lot of surprises. I'm coming with it. I'm lighting that stage up."

In the meantime, Khaled is focusing on finding new talent on The Four, and he even hinted that his 1-year-old son, Asahd, may be coming to set soon. "Listen, that boy Asahd be ready. We up to something," he joked.

The Four: Battle for Stardom airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

