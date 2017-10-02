DJ Khaled and Ed Sheeran Respond to Vegas Shooting at 'TRL' Premiere: 'We Have to Come Together' (Exclusive)

DJ Khaled is trying to respond to Sunday's horrific Las Vegas shooting with love and positivity.

The "I'm the One" artist and Ed Sheeran were the first guests at the newly relaunched TRL premiere on Monday, where they responded to the domestic terror attack at the Mandalay Bay Resort, where a gunman opened fire at a country music festival, killing at least 59 people and wounding over 500 more.

"My prayers go out to everybody in Vegas. The whole world, we gotta pray more. Love is the key, love is the answer, we have to come together and help each other more, this is tragic," Khaled implored. "When I woke up this morning, I was like, 'What is going on?'"

"I'm sending all my love to all the families out there," he added. "Hopefully they can rise up and overcome this."