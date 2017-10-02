DJ Khaled and Ed Sheeran Respond to Vegas Shooting at 'TRL' Premiere: 'We Have to Come Together' (Exclusive)
DJ Khaled is trying to respond to Sunday's horrific Las Vegas shooting with love and positivity.
The "I'm the One" artist and Ed Sheeran were the first guests at the newly relaunched TRL premiere on Monday, where they responded to the domestic terror attack at the Mandalay Bay Resort, where a gunman opened fire at a country music festival, killing at least 59 people and wounding over 500 more.
"My prayers go out to everybody in Vegas. The whole world, we gotta pray more. Love is the key, love is the answer, we have to come together and help each other more, this is tragic," Khaled implored. "When I woke up this morning, I was like, 'What is going on?'"
"I'm sending all my love to all the families out there," he added. "Hopefully they can rise up and overcome this."
"It's all about love and unity and there's not much else we can do, really," Sheeran chimed in, echoing Khaled's statement.
"I'm a father, so I'm praying," Khaled added, referencing his adorable 11-month-old son, Asahd, who joined him for the premiere.
But will Asahd be a TRL regular? "He got his nap times, so he's the boss, the king! A young mogul," the proud papa said. "When he's ready to go he's always invited. Everywhere I go, my son is with me. That's my life."
Meanwhile, ET also talked toTRL co-host Tamara Dhia about how they planned to handle the horrific events.
"TRL is not just a place where we talk about music, but it's also a place where we talk about real-life events," Dhia explained to ET. "We're all affected by this tragedy, and we're hoping that we can maybe be a place of comfort for the children. From MTV and TRL, our prayers and our condolences to everyone in Las Vegas."
