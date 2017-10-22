DJ Khaled Celebrates Son Asahd's 1st Birthday With Epic Jungle-Themed Dance Party in Miami -- See the Pics!
DJ Khaled threw his adorable baby boy Asahd the kind of first birthday that everyone was expecting from the larger-than-life producer.
To commemorate the milestone b-day of his and fiancee Nicole Tuck's first child, who actually turns one on Monday, Khaled dropped a reported six-figure sum to rent out the Miami nightclub LIV at Fontainebleau.
The proud papa also had the entire place decked out in epic, jungle-themed décor, inspired by The Lion King.
The massive party was co-hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, and the super cute birthday boy was dressed to match his dad, rocking a pair of powder blue slacks and an electric blue patterned short-sleeved button-down shirt.
Asahd looked to be having a great time at the epic b-day bash, enjoying the spotlight and getting the chance to put his baby dance moves to the test with a few games of Just Dance, which was brought in for the celebration.
The baby boy also enjoyed a special birthday cake covered in photos of himself and a whole lot of gold adornments.
It's been a big first year for Asahd! Aside from being born, he was also named an executive producer on his father's 10th studio album, Grateful.
ET caught up with Khaled and his little boy at this year's BET Awards in June, and the exuberant dad had nothing but overwhelming adoration for his adorable progeny.
"I love him so much, Mommy loves him so much, our whole family loves him and the world loves him," the 41-year-old artist marveled. "God gave me my biggest blessing."
Khaled also predicted that his son is going to become very famous because "he's a legend already."
"I'm gonna give him so much joy, so much happiness forever. I work for him," he said. "I work for him." For more on the music mogul's bundle of joy, check out the video below.