DJ Khaled Says He’s ‘Praying’ To Win an American Music Award (Exclusive)
DJ Khaled is excited about this year's American Music Awards!
The 41-year-old music producer -- who snagged two nominations in the best Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop song categories for “I’m the One,” featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne -- is hoping to take home at least one award at Sunday’s show.
“I’m praying that we take home that trophy,” Khaled told ET at Variety’s Hitmakers luncheon in Los Angeles on Saturday, where he was honored alongside Kendrick Lamar and Hailee Steinfeld. “But either way, I’m grateful for the nomination[s].”
And he’s not just hoping to add to his trophy case, Khaled will also be taking the stage as a presenter. “I’m looking forward to seeing the whole show,” he gushed. “They always throw an amazing show!”
Win or lose, Khaled has already scored a lot of victories over the past year, including his platinum-selling album Grateful, and the multi-platinum success of smash singles, “I'm the One,” and “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.
The 2017 American Music Awards airs live on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.