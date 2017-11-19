DJ Khaled Says He’s ‘Praying’ To Win an American Music Award (Exclusive)

DJ Khaled is excited about this year's American Music Awards!

The 41-year-old music producer -- who snagged two nominations in the best Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop song categories for “I’m the One,” featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne -- is hoping to take home at least one award at Sunday’s show.

“I’m praying that we take home that trophy,” Khaled told ET at Variety’s Hitmakers luncheon in Los Angeles on Saturday, where he was honored alongside Kendrick Lamar and Hailee Steinfeld. “But either way, I’m grateful for the nomination[s].”

And he’s not just hoping to add to his trophy case, Khaled will also be taking the stage as a presenter. “I’m looking forward to seeing the whole show,” he gushed. “They always throw an amazing show!”