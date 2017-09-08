Does Arie Luyendyk Jr. Deserve to Be 'The Bachelor'? Breaking Down the Choice No One Saw Coming

Is Luyendyk really ready to find love on national television, and does he deserve the title of Bachelor? Here are the pros and cons.

Pro: He's Got a Compelling Story

According to Mills, Luyendyk hasn't been in love since being dumped by Emily Maynard on her season of The Bachelorette in 2012.

"He really was head over heels in love with this woman," Mills said. "I mean, he realizes that she's married and he's happy for her. You know, she's about to have her third kid with her new husband. So he's happy for her, but it's been hard getting over it."

Con: He Might Have Some Skeletons in His Closet

So, Luyendyk hasn't been in love since his relationship with Maynard, but he's tried... a lot.

"He's dated a lot of women since Emily," Mills told ET, as those women have come forward to tell their story on the internet.

"The show would be perfect for @ariejr up until it comes to choosing just one," Sydney Stempfley, an ex Luyendyk's, tweeted on Sunday. We can only guess what the circumstances behind that shady tweet might be, but it definitely doesn't bode well for Luyendyk...for now.