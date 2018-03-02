Does Beyoncé Throw Shade at Kim Kardashian on New Song 'Top Off'? -- Listen

Beyoncé and JAY-Z seem to love sharing a track these days.

The "Family Feud" artists both appear alongside Future on DJ Khaled's new song, "Top Off," lending quotable verses that help to break up a pretty repetitive hook, where Future literally just repeats "I took the top off the Maybach."

JAY-Z comes in with a free Meek Mill reference, while when Beyoncé takes over, the Lemonade singer brings it with probably the line of the song, "I break the internet, top two and I ain't number two." It's a cool nod to Drake's "top two and I'm not two" line on "Gyalchester" that also points out Queen Bey's tendency to break Instagram-like records -- and if you choose to take it this way, shades fellow internet-breaker, Kim Kardashian West.

Check out "Top Off" below.

The two are rumored to have had some drama in the past, along with their husbands, JAY and Kanye West. Both rappers definitely have a complicated relationship, that mostly played out during Kanye's calling out of JAY-Z and Beyoncé apparently not letting their kids meet onstage during his 2016 breakdown, followed by some seeming call-outs by JAY-Z in his music and subsequent interviews, where JAY-Z admits the drama between them. However, JAY told the New York Times in November that there's still love in the relationship.

"I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he's my brother," he revealed. "I love Kanye. I do. It's a complicated relationship with us."

Meanwhile, who knows if Bey's line literally calls out Kim, but Future (and Drake) certainly do namecheck the reality star's sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, in a snippet of another song the "Mask Off" singer shared to his Snapchat on Friday, where the two rappers repeat the refrain "I got 20 damn Kylies" and "I got 20 damn Kendalls," respectively. If you don't mind some NSFW lyrics (mostly just an F-bomb or two), you can check that out here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyonce and JAY-Z Make Glamorous Appearance at Art Show in L.A.

Tiffany Haddish Claims She Witnessed Beyonce Shut Down an Actress Who Tried to Touch JAY-Z

Watch Blue Ivy Politely Ask Beyonce and JAY-Z to Stop Clapping at the GRAMMYs

Related Gallery