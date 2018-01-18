Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Olé Koretsky Shares Heartbreaking Post Following The Cranberries Singer's Death

Gone, but not forgotten.

Olé Koretsky, Dolores O'Riordian's bandmate and boyfriend, penned a heartbreaking message following The Cranberries and D.A.R.K. singer's unexpected death.

"My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone. My heart is broken and beyond repair. Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable. I miss her so much," Koretsky expressed in a statement on D.A.R.K.'s website this week. "I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there's no real place for me here now."

Koretsky had last shared a pic of the two of them together on New Year's Day. "NYE: take away, TV, pajamas 😳👻," he wrote.

Andy Rourke, a band member in D.A.R.K. and The Smiths, also expressed his condolences.

"I am heartbroken and devastated by the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Dolores," Rouke shared. "I have truly enjoyed the years we spent together and feel privileged to call her a close friend. It was a bonus to work with her in our band D.A.R.K. and witness firsthand her breathtaking and unique talent. I will miss her terribly. I send my love and condolences to her family and loved ones."

The Cranberries co-founder Noel Hogan also spoke out about O'Riordian's death, writing about her life and legacy for Rolling Stone. "Dolores' legacy will be her music. She was so passionate about it. There are songs I hear today that we wrote over 20 years ago, and I see and hear people singing along with them," he concluded a lengthy, heartfelt message. "There are only a few artists who get to have maybe one song they are remembered by. Dolores has so many. It’s a great legacy."

O'Riordian died suddenly in London, England, on Monday at the age of 46. In a statement to ET, the musician's rep said that she was in London "for a short recording session."

“The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time,” the statement read. “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Shortly after her death, a spokesperson for the police said Westminster officers said in a statement that the "Linger" singer's death is "not being treated as suspicious. A report will be compiled for the coroner."

