Donald Glover Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 2 in Sweet Emmys Speech

Talk about an all-around win for Donald Glover!

During his speech for his second Emmy win of the night, for the category Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Atlanta, Glover thanked his girlfriend, son, and -- surprise! -- his baby-to-be.

"I want to think Michelle, my partner. You love me even how crazy I get it," he said after thanking the Acadamy and FX during his speech. "I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son, we're listening to Stevie tonight."

It was a sweet moment on a huge night for the star, who won earlier in the evening for Best Directing for a Comedy Series for Atlanta.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Glover backstage, when he confirmed that he had another baby on the way after he and Michelle welcomed son Legend in 2016. He also revealed that his second son was due by the end of the year.

"It feels like she's been pregnant for a long time," he joked.

"Probably by the end of the year sometime, I think," he added of the due date.

