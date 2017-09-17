Donald Glover Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 2 in Sweet Emmys Speech
By
Talk about an all-around win for Donald Glover!
During his speech for his second Emmy win of the night, for the category Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Atlanta, Glover thanked his wife, son, and his baby-to-be.
"I want to think Michelle, my partner. You love me even how crazy I get it," he said after thanking the Acadamey and FX during his speech. "I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son, we're listening to Stevie tonight."
It was a sweet moment on a huge night for the star, who won earlier in the evening for Best Directing for a Comedy Series for Atlanta.
For more on the night's big winners, check out the list below!