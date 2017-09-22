Donatella Versace Pays Tribute to Her Late Brother Gianni by Reuniting the Original Supermodels
Donatella Versace honored her brother, Gianni Versace, in the best way.
On Friday, the fashion designer hit the runway for the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week with the original supermodels that her sibling helped make famous. Donatella joined Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen, who all donned matching metallic gold dresses and looked as gorgeous as they did all those years ago.
In a way, Donatella also paid tribute to the late George Michael, as she had the women walk the runway to his song, "Freedom." The show was reportedly designed to replicate an iconic moment from 1991, when four supermodels walked the catwalk as Michael sat in the front row.
At a press conference prior to the show, Donatella, 62, said she was thrilled to honor her brother -- who was killed in July 1997 in Miami -- on the runway. “But today I am not sad," she declared, according to The Guardian. "I am happy that after 20 years I can finally do this with a smile on my face."
She also couldn't help but joke about reuniting the supermodels, whom she referred to as "icons."
“They have a green room each, but they are running in and out of each other’s rooms all day," Donatella quipped. "And because they walk the runway together they are arguing about who gets to go in the middle, just like the old days.”
