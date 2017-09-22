Donatella Versace Pays Tribute to Her Late Brother Gianni by Reuniting the Original Supermodels

In a way, Donatella also paid tribute to the late George Michael, as she had the women walk the runway to his song, "Freedom." The show was reportedly designed to replicate an iconic moment from 1991, when four supermodels walked the catwalk as Michael sat in the front row.

At a press conference prior to the show, Donatella, 62, said she was thrilled to honor her brother -- who was killed in July 1997 in Miami -- on the runway. “But today I am not sad," she declared, according to The Guardian. "I am happy that after 20 years I can finally do this with a smile on my face."