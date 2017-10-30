Donna Karan Blames Her Comments Defending Harvey Weinstein on Exhaustion: 'I Made a Huge, Huge Mistake'

Donna Karan is still haunted by her controversial comments defending Harvey Weinstein.

In a new interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, the 69-year-old designer apologizes for defending the now disgraced studio mogul during an interview at the CineFashion Film Awards earlier this month. In video published by The Daily Mail, Karan was asked about Weinstein, and suggested that women may be "asking for it" by the way they dress.

“I think we have to look at ourselves," Karan said. "Obviously, the treatment of women all over the world is something that has always had to be identified. Certainly in the country of Haiti where I work, in Africa, in the developing world, it’s been a hard time for women. To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think, how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?"

Karan's comments sparked backlash against the designer, with celebrities such as Rose McGowan, Patricia Arquette and Megyn Kelly speaking out against her.