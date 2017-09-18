Drake Gets New Tattoo of Denzel Washington's Face -- See the Pic!

Drake just added one very famous fave to his tattoo collection!



Toronto-based tattoo artist Inal Bersekov took to Instagram on Saturday to show off some of his latest work: a detailed portrait on the 30-year-old rapper of Denzel Washington as Bleek Gilliam in the 1990 jazz film, Mo' Better Blues.

"'Mo' better blues' first session on my brother @champagnepapi, thanks as usual for your trust. "Clarke: 'Cause mo better makes it mo better," Bersekov wrote on Instagram.