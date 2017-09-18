News

Drake Gets New Tattoo of Denzel Washington's Face -- See the Pic!

By Emily Krauser‍
Drake at 2017 NBA Awards
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TNT

Drake just added one very famous fave to his tattoo collection!

Toronto-based tattoo artist Inal Bersekov took to Instagram on Saturday to show off some of his latest work: a detailed portrait on the 30-year-old rapper of Denzel Washington as Bleek Gilliam in the 1990 jazz film, Mo' Better Blues.

"'Mo' better blues' first session on my brother @champagnepapi, thanks as usual for your trust. "Clarke: 'Cause mo better makes it mo better," Bersekov wrote on Instagram.

The tattoo artist also revealed that he recently inked another portrait for Drake, a tribute to Anthony "Fif" Soares, an OVO Sound affiliate who died last week in a shooting in Toronto. 

When the "Hotling Bling" rapper found about Soares' death, he took to Instagram to mourn, writing, "😔😔😔😢😢😢 RIP to one of our family members...our brother... I still can't even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive 😔Forever Fif."

Washington and Soares aren't the only two famous faces immortalized on Drake's body. He has images of Aaliyah, Lil Wayne and Sade on him, plus he has portraits of his mother, late uncle and grandmother on his back.

He even has a "mini portrait" of his father's mugshot, done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Basically, if you're important to Drake, he's got your face inked somewhere on him!

