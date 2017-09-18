Drake Gets New Tattoo of Denzel Washington's Face -- See the Pic!
Drake just added one very famous fave to his tattoo collection!
Toronto-based tattoo artist Inal Bersekov took to Instagram on Saturday to show off some of his latest work: a detailed portrait on the 30-year-old rapper of Denzel Washington as Bleek Gilliam in the 1990 jazz film, Mo' Better Blues.
"'Mo' better blues' first session on my brother @champagnepapi, thanks as usual for your trust. "Clarke: 'Cause mo better makes it mo better," Bersekov wrote on Instagram.
The tattoo artist also revealed that he recently inked another portrait for Drake, a tribute to Anthony "Fif" Soares, an OVO Sound affiliate who died last week in a shooting in Toronto.
When the "Hotling Bling" rapper found about Soares' death, he took to Instagram to mourn, writing, "😔😔😔😢😢😢 RIP to one of our family members...our brother... I still can't even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive 😔Forever Fif."
He even has a "mini portrait" of his father's mugshot, done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.
Basically, if you're important to Drake, he's got your face inked somewhere on him!
