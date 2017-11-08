Drake Has Been Collecting Birkin Bags for Years as a Gift to His Future Wife

Whoever weds Drake someday won’t just be saying "I do" to the GRAMMY-winning rapper -- she’ll also marry a closet full of Birkin bags.



In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Drake revealed that he's been collecting the expensive accessories for years, as a gift to the "the woman I end up with."



The Hermes Birkin bag has been a celebrity staple for years, despite its long waitlist and hefty price. The purse can range from $5,000 to $300,000.



One of the bag's biggest known customers is the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kylie Jenner showed off her mom, Kris', insane Birkin closet on Snapchat last year, while Kanye West has gifted his wife, Kim Kardashian West, several customized versions of the bags over the years.