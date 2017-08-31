Drake Posts Video Message of Support for Victims of Hurricane Harvey, Donates $200,000 to Relief Efforts

Drake also had a message for the victims of the natural disaster and those who are in Houston to help out. "To the resilient people of Houston and the entire state of Texas, I would like to send you all of our love and all of our prayers," he says. "To the brave men and women who have assisted in relief and rescue, your actions are truly heroic."

After revealing his generous donation to Watt's fundraising effort through YouCaring, he adds, "The journey to rebuilding is going to be a long one, so anything you can give is greatly appreciated."