Drake Posts Video Message of Support for Victims of Hurricane Harvey, Donates $200,000 to Relief Efforts
Drake isn't letting up when it comes to doing his part in helping the people of Houston, Texas.
On Thursday, the 30-year-old rapper shared a video with his Instagram followers, announcing that he had donated $200,000 to Houston Texans player J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey flood relief fund.
Drake also had a message for the victims of the natural disaster and those who are in Houston to help out. "To the resilient people of Houston and the entire state of Texas, I would like to send you all of our love and all of our prayers," he says. "To the brave men and women who have assisted in relief and rescue, your actions are truly heroic."
After revealing his generous donation to Watt's fundraising effort through YouCaring, he adds, "The journey to rebuilding is going to be a long one, so anything you can give is greatly appreciated."
This is Drake's third Instagram post in support of Houston. On Sunday, he posted that he was "working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in any way he could."
"I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way," he captioned a photo of Texas.
He also shared a list of numbers that people could call if they needed help.
