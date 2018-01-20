Drake Raps About Losing Jennifer Lopez on New Track 'Diplomatic Immunity'

Drake is getting a lot of mileage out of his short-lived fling with Jennifer Lopez.

The 31-year-old rapper surprised fans by releasing two new songs, "God's Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity" on Friday -- and name dropping Lopez in the latter.

"2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J.Lo / A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though," he raps in the song.

While Drake's reference to J.Lo is clear, his "Rotterdam trip" line is most likely about a 2017 tabloid story that showed photos of him having dinner with a woman, while his then-girlfriend, Lopez, was back in the U.S.

Drake and J.Lo never confirmed their romance, but are believed to have dated for several months until the beginning of 2017. While the rapper also name dropped Lopez in his 2017 song, "Free Smoke," Lopez -- who is now dating Alex Rodriguez -- appeared to call Drake her "booty call" in concert last year.

