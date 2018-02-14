Drake Surprises a Miami Maid With $10,000 Shopping Spree

Drake's good deeds continue!

The 31-year-old rapper surprised Miami maid Odelie Paret with a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue last week, according to The Miami Herald. Drake was inspired to treat Paret after reading a story in the paper detailing her torturous daily commute of up to four hours a day by bus from her home in Opa-Locka apartment to the Fontainebleau resort.

Paret, who has worked at the resort for two decades after moving to Florida with her family from Haiti, ended her 14-room-a-day cleaning shift on Feb. 6 with a massage at the Fontainbealu's spa, before enjoying a lobster at StripSteak by Michael Mina. After dinner, a car was waiting to take Paret and a friend to Brickell City Centre, where she was surprised by Drake -- and a shopping spree at Saks.

"I always just saw him on the TV. So I said, ‘Drake!'" Paret told on Tuesday. “It made me happy. ... I thank him so much.”

Paret was given 45 minutes after the store closed for the night to pick out whatever she wanted, and walked away with about $10,000 in shoes, perfumes and a Valentino handbag.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who grew up in Miami, helped arrange the surprise and documented the event on social media.

This isn't the first time Drake has given back in Miami. He donated $25,000 to Miami Senior High School, and promised to buy students uniforms designed by his clothing label. He also gave University of Miami student Destiny James a $50,000 scholarship, and gave homeless shelter Lotus Village in Overtown a $50,000 check. He also gave $150 Target giftcards to all 130 women at the shelter, and toys and games to all 140 kids.

Drake's good deeds -- including his surprise for Paret -- will be documented in the music video for his new single, "God's Plan." See more on Drake in the video below.

